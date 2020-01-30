School district selects new superintendent

By Chris

Mannara

Staff Writer

At a special meeting on Tuesday evening, the Archuleta School District (ASD) Board of Education (BOE) announced that Dr. Kym D. LeBlanc-Esparza, current state director for Rocky Mountain Region AVID Center, Pueblo, will be the district’s new superintendent starting in July.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, Education, News, Top Stories