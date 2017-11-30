School district seeks input on potential school facility scenarios

The Archuleta School District (ASD) Board of Education (BOE) held a community meeting on Thursday, Nov. 16, to discuss school facilities and to introduce the public to a list of potential scenarios regarding ASD facilities.

