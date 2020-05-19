School district releases summer sports, facilities info

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

Archuleta School District (ASD)has released sports and facilities information for this summer.

The document with the information also provides guidance on when more information regarding the fall sports season may be available.

The document on the topic explains, “Due to the current COVID 19 health pandemic, summer sports for Archuleta School District 50 JT will be suspended through June 30, 2020. At that time district leaders will re-evaluate to determine if the restrictions can be lifted. If guidance is received sooner from the state and/or health organizations regarding lifting the restrictions, then re-evaluation will be made at that time.”

That includes:

• Hosting summer camps, practices or open gyms at ASD facilities, including Pagosa Springs High School, Pagosa Springs Middle School and Pagosa Springs Elementary School.

• Attending summer camps, practices or open gyms at other facilities.

• Coaches working in-person with students at any location.

The document further notes that ASD facilities will not be available for use by outside organizations, with that provision also slated to be re-evaluated at the end of June.

Fall sports

The document notes, “More information will be posted on the school websites on July 1, 2020 regarding fall sports and activities. However, due to current health and safety regulations no students will be allowed to attend, practice, or participate in any way until they have a completed physical.”

Physicals, the document notes, are good for 365 days from the date of the exam and must be completed by a doctor.

“Sports physicals will not be offered at the schools as they have been in past years. We strongly encourage you to get your physical scheduled as soon as possible because last minute appointments may be difficult to get as the August 10th, 2020 fall sports start date approaches,” it states.

