School district receives NWEA test scores

With the release of the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) scores, Archuleta School District (ASD) schools have shown collective growth in the reading, math and science portions of the tests, sometimes outgrowing the national average.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Education, News