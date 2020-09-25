School district outlines tentative move to more in-person learning, county moves to Level 1: Cautious of Safer at Home

- News
At a leadership meeting Friday morning, the district and school administrators within Archuleta School District decided on tentative dates for students to move from two days per week of in-person instruction to four days per week.
For kindergarteners through sixth-graders, the plan is to return four days per week, with Friday remaining as an online-learning day, on Oct. 5.
If Archuleta County reaches and remains at Protect Our Neighbors, seventh- through 12th-graders would tentatively return four days per week on Oct. 19, with Fridays remaing an online-learning day.
Due to space constraints, San Juan Mountain School will remain under the hybrid model.
According to San Juan Basin Public Health Director of Communications Claire Ninde, Archuleta County moved to Level 1: Cautious of Safer at Home Friday.
