School district confirms COVID case at middle school

Archuleta School District Superintendent Dr. Kym LeBlanc-Esparza confirmed Friday that a middle school cohort has moved to distance learning until Nov. 18 due to a positive COVID-19 test.
“As of yesterday afternoon, we were informed that we had a student who tested positive,” she said.
Upon hearing that the middle school student had tested positive, the superintendent explained the district immediately began working with San Juan Basin Public Health and figured out who might be impacted.
That resulted in one cohort of students and its teachers moving to distance learning until Nov. 18, she added.
LeBlanc-Esparza noted that the positive case coming later in the week (the entire district participates in remote learning on Fridays) gave staff the time it needed to reach out and call those impacted.