School district anticipates return to in-person learning

Archuleta School District schools are planning to return to in-person school on Jan. 4, 2021, according to Superintendent Dr. Kym LeBlanc-Esparza’s Friday memo for staff, which was shared with The SUN.
“Today the leadership team and I met to look at the data, study the Toolkit for Returning to In-Person Learning and plan for how we will return from the winter break. The data and the research continues to tell us that schools are some of the safest places. We also know that our students need to be in-person. We have done an amazing job with the last three weeks, but nothing beats being in your classrooms, learning with their peers, from you,” the memo states. “So we are planning to return to in-person school on January 4. We realize that conditions change and there are dynamics that are out of our control. So the leaders will convene for a brief meeting on Thursday December 31, just to be sure our plan is still the right one to return to school. That said, our first priority and goal will be to safely return to in-person learning.”
The memo then outlines plans for each school.
Pagosa Springs Elementary School will return to in-person learning Monday through Thursday, with remote learning on Fridays. The school also announced “additional expectations” following the school’s recent outbreak.
Those “expectations” include a strong recommendation that all kids wear masks in school, and requirements that all students wear masks in “transitional spaces” such as hallways.
Pagosa Springs Middle School will also return to in-person learning Monday through Thursday, with remote learning on Friday.
“Mr. Hinger has shared the renewed expectations for masks, social distancing, hand washing and movement throughout the building in order to emphasize health and safety,” the memo states.
Pagosa Springs High School and San Juan Mountain School will return to the hybrid model they began the year in.
Pagosa Family School will return to in-person learning aligned with the middle school, and students will wear masks in accordance with the elementary school’s guidelines.