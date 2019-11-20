School district adds Moore to school board, Lindner elected school board president

At a regular meeting on Nov. 12, the Archuleta School District Board of Education (BOE) swore in two members to the board.

Bob Lynch was sworn in as the director of District 2, retaining his seat, and Michael Moore was sworn in as director of District 3, replacing former board president Greg Schick.

Also at the meeting, the board elected BOE member Brooks Lindner to be the new board president, with BOE member Bruce Dryburgh being elected as vice president.

Lynch will serve as the board’s treasurer and secretary.

“I’m honored to fill that position. I’m going to continue doing what I have been doing, which is working for the students of Archuleta School District,” Lindner said in an interview.

Moore explained that he wants to try to bring awareness and get more programs going for the vo-tech programs of ASD.

“I feel like we’re losing a lot of kids from eighth grade into the high school ages,” he said. “Dropping out because they feel like they’re not qualified for college.”

There is a lack of focus on where the district stands with those kids, Moore explained, adding that those kids could be a part of the local workforce.

Moore explained that there will be a learning curve for him in learning the various policies while being on the board.

The interest in running for the board came from various friends suggesting the idea, but also because, as Moore explained, he felt like some of the students who don’t go to college could relate to him.

“I graduated from Pagosa, I live in Pagosa, I was born in Pagosa,” he said. “I have a good wrap on what the kids that don’t feel like they’re college-bound, I have good understanding of what they’re feeling.”

One of the biggest challenges facing ASD in the coming years is educating the public on district business, Moore noted.

Vacant seat

With former BOE member Dawn Kolpin not running for re-election for her seat as director of District 4, the board formally approved a resolution to declare a vacancy on the board.

The resolution states that, because the district did not get any candidate petitions for Kolpin’s seat for the Nov. 5 biennial election, the board has announced there is a vacancy as of Nov. 12.

Those interested in the vacant seat can submit a letter of interest and qualifications to the board by Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.

Letters can be submitted to the district’s administration office at 309 Lewis St., emailed to rbennett@pagosa.k12.co.us, or mailed to: Archuleta School District 50 Joint, Attn: Robyn Bennett, PO Box 1498, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

From there, the board will interview candidates on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. during a public meeting.

Those interested in the director of District 4 seat must be a resident of the district; the appointee will serve until the next school biennial election in November of 2021.

