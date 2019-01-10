School board

Dear Editor:

On 11/29/18, I sent a letter of interest for the Vacant School Director District 2. On January 7th at 2:00pm I was notified that I would be able to call in for an interview despite being out of town, however the timing was identical with the landing of my flight. Nevertheless I am grateful that I was able to speak to the board for a few minutes after some technical difficulties. I appreciated the opportunity to express again my interest to serve the community with my focus being on the children and the teachers.

