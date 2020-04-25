School board votes to continue paying district staff amid pandemic

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Archuleta School District (ASD) Board of Education voted at its April 14 regular meeting to continue to pay its staff while the district’s normal operations are disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the resolution, “The Board finds that a public purpose and a benefit to the Archuleta School District 50 Jt. exists to pay employees at their regular hourly or daily rate of pay, according to the duty schedule they otherwise would have worked, during the time that normal operations of the Archuleta School District 50 Jt. are disrupted by a public health emergency and that such payments are necessary in the conduct of the Archuleta School District 50 Jt. …”

While substitute employees are not included in the resolution, it states that “long-term substitute teachers who were already appointed to an assignment and who are providing instruction to students” are covered.

The resolution also notes that the district expects its employees to perform a modified version of their normal duties, stating, “Those modifications may be changes in locations from which the work is performed, how the work is performed, and/or the number of days or hours of work that the employees are expected to perform …”

The only board discussion on the resolution followed a motion made by Dana Hayward to approve the resolution and surrounded a recital that included the World Health Organization (WHO), with board member Bruce Dryburgh insisting that the WHO has no authority over ASD and should not be included.

“I just want the first part gone,” he said after noting he was “dead set” against the first paragraph of the draft resolution and the board wasn’t taking the action because of international health.

The recital in Dryburgh was opposed to reads, “Whereas, on January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak and spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern, and on March 11, 2020, publicly characterized the spread of COVID-19 as a pandemic;”

Board chair Brooks Lindner noted that he saw the recital as part of a timeline of the pandemic, not as an authority, but noted that he respects Dryburgh’s opinion.

The subsequent paragraphs outline dates relating to the pandemic on national, state and local levels.

Board members Michael Moore, Bob Lynch and Hayward all voiced that they were fine with removing the paragraph, and Superintendent Linda Reed stated the paragraph was included for the purpose of creating a timeline.

Following the discussion, Hayward withdrew her motion, with Lynch making a new motion to approve the resolution as amended.

That motion was approved unanimously.

In other business at the meeting, the board approved reimbursing a pair of staff members for a portion of the value of personal items stolen during and following a school trip, as well as directing staff to prioritize the development of a policy on the subject.

According to Reed, the employees were on a school-sponsored trip out of town when a school vehicle was broken into.

Finance Director Mike Hodgson added that it was not school property that was stolen, but was some expensive and personal items, including “unsettling” things like car keys.

Reed noted the employees have had to rekey their homes and vehicles, and Pagosa Springs Middle School Principal Chris Hinger added that the people who broke into the vehicle then drove to Pagosa Springs to break into the employees’ vehicles.

Following board discussion on the matter, the board voted to allow district staff to work with and reimburse each employee $1,000 plus 50 percent of the value of the stolen items and damage not covered by their personal insurance policies.

The board also voted to prioritize creating a policy with guidance on what personal items to take and leave home on school-sponsored trips to help in the event of such situations in the future.

