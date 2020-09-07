School board to interview one candidate for vacancy

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Archuleta School District (ASD) Board of Education (BOE) will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, to interview the sole applicant for the board’s vacancy.

On Tuesday, ASD Executive Assistant Robyn Bennett reported to The SUN that one candidate had submitted a letter of intent to fill the District 1 vacancy by the Aug. 27 deadline.

That sole candidate, Tim Taylor, will be interviewed by the BOE Tuesday.

According to the special meeting’s agenda, “Upon completion of the interviews, the Board may select the candidate to fill the vacancy or may choice [sic] to reopen the vacancy post.”

If the board chooses to appoint Taylor, the agenda allows for the oath of office to be administered.

The special meeting is slated to be held in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium and will be followed by the board’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. A Zoom meeting link will be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/co/asdco/Board.nsf/Public.

The vacancy was created in July with the resignation of Brooks Lindner, who served as the board president and director for District 1.

Lindner resigned effective July 7 in a letter addressed to the BOE and Superintendent Dr. Kym LeBlanc-Esparza that explains Lindner’s family sold their house and he will no longer have a residence in District 1.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my seven years on school board,” Lindner wrote. “I learned a lot, forged friendships and professional relationships, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have had an impact on the education of the children in our community. I certainly would have preferred to serve out my second term, but the sale of our house is a necessity in my family’s life right now. I am committed to continuing to serve our district in whatever capacity I can as a community member.”

Lindner was elected to the board in November 2013.