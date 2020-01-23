School board opts to not have representation on URA commission

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

The Archuleta School District (ASD) Board of Education (BOE) opted to not appoint any of its members to the recently developed Pagosa Springs Urban Renewal Authority (URA) commission following a board vote made at a regular meeting on Jan. 14.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, Education, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs