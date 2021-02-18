School board gives go-ahead to raise funds for new facility

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

On Feb. 9, the Archuleta School District Board of Education gave the green light for Build Pagosa Inc. to begin fundraising for a career and technical education (CTE) facility on the campus of Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS).

