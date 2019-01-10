School board approves MLO distribution and salary schedules

At the Jan. 8 meeting of the Archuleta School District (ASD) Board of Education (BOE), the board approved the distribution of salary from its mill levy override (MLO) and also adopted the revised salary schedules for 2018-19.

