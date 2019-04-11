School board approves agreement for new career and technical education building

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Archuleta School District (ASD) and Build Pagosa Inc. that pertains to the construction of a new career and technical education (CTE) building was approved by the ASD Board of Education at its regular meeting on April 9.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, Education, News