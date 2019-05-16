School board addresses potential ballot initiative on eliminating districts

A discussion on potentially adding a question to a future ballot that would eliminate director districts was discussed by the Archuleta School District (ASD) Board of Education (BOE) at its regular meeting on May 14.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, Education, News, Top Stories