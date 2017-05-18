School board accepts Hamilton retirement

- News
At its meeting on May 9, the Archuleta School District (ASD) Board of Education (BOE) accepted the retirement of Assistant Superintendent David Hamilton, a longtime employee in a variety of capacities with the local district.
