School and other area delays for Monday, Jan. 25

Archuleta School District and Pagosa Peak Open School will be on a 2-hour delay for Monday, Jan. 25.

Seeds of Learning will be on a 2-hour delay Monday, Jan. 25. Seeds will open at 9:30 and breakfast will not be served.

Our Savior Lutheran School will have a 2-hour delay Monday, Jan. 25. Preschool will begin at 9:30 and elementary school will begin at 10 a.m.