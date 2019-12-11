Save the date for Veterans for Veterans fundraiser

By Tari Woods

Special to The PREVIEW

Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County will be enjoying a happy new year: A fundraiser event in their honor will be held at the Best Western Lodge on U.S. 160 at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2020. We will be celebrating “Love around the World” with Capt. John Barry lll, who lives right here in Pagosa Springs.

He will give a slide presentation and share stories from his sailing trip around the world. Hang on to your hats; they just may be blown away. We will have appetizers from around town, with local restaurants sharing their bites. There will also be live and silent auctions, a cash bar and fun for all.

Tickets are $20 at the door; children under 5 are free. We are looking for donations for both the silent and live auctions. Anyone who may want to volunteer, assist in anyway or make a donation, please contact Tari Woods by phone or text at 398-0023.

Follow these topics: Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Top Stories, Veterans