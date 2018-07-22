Save the date for this year’s Auction for the Animals

- News
By Mike Stoll
Special to The SUN
On Aug. 24, the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs will host the annual Auction for the Animals at the Ross Aragon Community Center — a fun evening featuring fabulous auction items, fine spirits and great dining.
The theme of this year’s auction is A Bluesy Night in Memphis, featuring soulful sax music from Bob Hemenger and a delicious barbecue menu.
The annual August auction is the Humane Society’s largest and most important fundraising event of the year, so please mark your calendar now to attend a worthwhile and highly entertaining evening.
Auction attendees will be able to bid on fabulous items donated by local artists, merchants and businesses, as well as awesome items from around the globe.
Tickets are $40 and go on sale Monday, July 23. Ticket locations include both the Humane Society thrift store and animal shelter, the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, Two Old Crows Gallery and the Choke Cherry Tree, or by calling 264-5549. Tickets will not be available at the door. This is a very popular event that has sold out the past several years, so don’t delay and remember to buy your tickets in advance.
When you’re buying your auction tickets, don’t forget to purchase tickets for the second annual Raining Cats and Dogs raffle, too. Raffle tickets are $50 and one lucky winner will receive one-third of ticket sale proceeds. Last year’s winner took home over $5,000. The shelter dogs and cats get the rest. Raffle tickets are available at the Chamber, Two Old Crows Gallery and the Choke Cherry Tree. Buy a ticket and make it rain for the shelter animals.
The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs is a private nonprofit organization that operates the only animal shelter in Archuleta County. Your local humane society does not receive funding from the Humane Society of the United States, American Humane, ASPCA or any other national animal welfare organizations. Private donations, grants and thrift store revenues cover only a portion of animal shelter operating expenses. The remainder of shelter costs must be met through fundraising events like the Auction for the Animals.
Funds raised through the auction go directly to benefit the homeless dogs and cats in our community. Board members and volunteers donate their time and talents to handle all fundraising efforts by the organization and new volunteers are always welcome. Auction donations are tax deductible, and auction items and cash sponsorships are currently being accepted.
For more information about donating or volunteering, please contact the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs administration office at 264-5549. The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs is a 501(c)3 charitable organization.
