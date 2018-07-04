Save the date for the Friends of the Library book sale

- News
By Meg Wempe and Sharee Grazda
Special to The PREVIEW
We hope you will mark your calendars for this year’s Friends of the Library book sale. It will be on Aug. 10 and 11 at Centerpoint Church.
The Friday potluck for members has doors opening at 5 p.m. and is followed by the preview sale. Don’t worry if you don’t have your Friends membership yet — you can join at the door or stop by the library any time between now and the sale.
There are different membership options — an individual can join for a year at $15 or select a lifetime membership for $100. A family can join for $25 per year and any of these choices gives you first dibs on items in the sale and helps support the Friends.
Over the years, the Friends have been able to assist the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library with a variety of needs, including but not limited to, replacing all public library computers; purchasing The Cube, our CD/DVD self-check machine; and paying for half of the item return at City Market, which was installed last year. The library remains appreciative of the LPEA grant that contributed the other half of funding for the well-received and well-used way to return items on the west side of town.
On Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Friends of the Library book sale is open to everyone in the community, residents and visitors alike. This year’s sale will last an hour longer than last year to give you more opportunity to purchase any of the wonderful buys for all ages, all while supporting the library. Prices are a steal at $3 for hardback books, $2 for DVDs and paperbacks ranging from $0.75 to $2. In the afternoon, items will be marked at half price from the already-low prices.
The Friends board has several members whose term will be expiring at the close of the sale, so there is opportunity for you to demonstrate your love for your library and its community. Please consider joining the Friends board.
If you have any questions about the sale, please contact the library at 264-2208 or anyone on the Friends board, and keep reading Carole Howard’s weekly “Library News” column. That is where you can read about your library’s events and its resources for our community and why we hope you’ll mark your calendars and tell your friends about the Friends of the Library book sale on Aug. 10 and 11.
