Save the date for the 27th annual Auction for the Animals

By Mike Stoll

Humane Society of Pagosa Springs

The 27th annual Auction for the Animals fundraiser for the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs is heading your way soon. The auction will again follow last year’s pandemic format with an extended online silent auction culminating in a fun-filled virtual event featuring the second annual pet fashion show.

We truly miss seeing all our friends who turn out for our traditional live auction. But with the health and safety of our community in mind, we’re adhering to the better-safe-than-sorry approach for one more year. So, mark your calendar for the evening of July 3, to tune in for an hour full of virtual fun and entertainment supporting our local shelter animals.

The annual Auction for the Animals is the Humane Society’s largest and most important fundraising event each year. Admission will again be free with unlimited online seating and open for everyone, anywhere. The silent auction will run from June 28 through July 5 and items will be available for online preview starting June 24. As always, the auction will be chock full of unique items that will make great presents for yourself or awesome gifts for family and friends. Anyone interested in a brand new grow dome?

By popular demand and for your entertainment and viewing pleasure, our virtual Saturday event will feature a pet fashion show redux. Watch some classy and cute pets don outrageous costumes or put on their sartorial splendor in support of their cousins at the animal shelter. Last year’s show included dogs, cats, birds, horses, donkeys and a runaway pig. This year’s show will feature an even broader array of contestants from the animal kingdom. They’ll all be puttin’ on the dog and dressing like the cat’s meow for a great cause.

A number of local restaurants will again be partnering with the Humane Society for this year’s auction. Partner restaurants donate a percentage of their sales from the day of the virtual event or another designated day during the silent auction to support the shelter animals. Dine in or order out as circumstances allow. Either way, it’s a good time to sample great food for breakfast, lunch and dinner from some of our community’s fine eateries.

So, get some takeout, grab your favorite beverage and join the virtual event festivities while dining and relaxing in the comfort of your own home. It’s a wonderful way to patronize local restaurants and support the animal shelter at the same time. Watch for a list of participating restaurants on our online auction website.

For more information on how to donate or participate in this year’s virtual Auction for the Animals and for additional details about auction items, visit our auction website at www.hspagosa.org. And, watch for updates on our Facebook and Instagram as well as articles and advertisements in The Pagosa Springs SUN during the month of June.

The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs is a local private nonprofit organization that operates the only animal shelter in Archuleta County. Your local humane society does not receive funding from the Humane Society of the United States, American Humane, ASPCA or any other national animal welfare organizations. Private donations, grants and thrift store revenues cover only a portion of animal shelter operating expenses. The remainder of shelter costs must be met through fundraising events like the Auction for the Animals.

Funds raised through the auction directly benefit the homeless dogs and cats in our community. Board members and volunteers donate their time and talents to handle fundraising efforts by the organization and new volunteers are always welcome. Auction items and financial sponsorships are currently being accepted.

For more information about donating or the benefits of sponsoring this year’s virtual Auction for the Animals, please contact the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs administration office at (970) 264-5549 or email us at auction@humanesociety.biz. The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization; all donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.