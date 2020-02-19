Save the date for new event center grand opening

By Carole Howard

Special to The PREVIEW

We hope you will save the date for a celebration of the opening of a new event center in Pagosa Springs on Feb. 28, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event center is located at 197 Navajo Trail Drive in the building most recently housing the Pagosa Springs Arts Council. Country music singer-songwriter Tim Sullivan is partnering with Pagosa resident Evelyn Tennyson, the building owner and a supporter of several area charities, to remodel the building’s interior and put on the opening event.

Sullivan is making extensive renovations to the 3,000-square-foot facility, which will feature a stage for a four-piece band and a large dance floor. His band will perform for dancing at the opening event. The plan is to arrange for other acts to perform at the center and to rent it out to groups needing event space.

“I am excited and grateful to have the opportunity to design and execute the interior remodel of the Tennyson Building Event Center,” Sullivan said. “Evelyn has been a pleasure to work with and together we have created a beautiful, functional space to host events such as dances, concerts, conferences and weddings that will enhance life in Pagosa Springs.”

Tickets for the grand opening are $10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to purchase tickets with cash, check or credit card. There will be a cash bar with proceeds going to the Sullivan Foundation for the Arts, which provides scholarships for deserving local youth with a talent for music, dance or the visual arts in Archuleta and La Plata counties. Snacks also will be available.

