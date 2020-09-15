Save the date for fifth annual Art Above Violence

By Ashley Wilson

Rise Above Violence

Tickets are on sale now for the fifth annual Art Above Violence exhibit and performance, set to premier one month from today, on Oct. 10, at 6 p.m.

To get more information or purchase your ticket to this year’s virtual event, go to riseaboveviolence.org. Tickets start at $15 for individuals and go up to $50 for families or groups under 10 people. We are working hard to bring you a beautifully crafted virtual event.

These current times in our community are requiring nonprofits to get more creative and Rise Above Violence is no exception. With so many fundraising events canceled for the year, Rise is always looking for ways to engage the community and raise much-needed funds.

Two ways that we have begun to approach this is through a monthly giving program and a business partnership program.

The monthly giving program asks donors to consider a $10 (or more) monthly reoccurring gift that helps to support victims and survivors in an ongoing, consistent way. The $10 covers the cost of one crisis call. In recent months, Rise has seen an increase in calls of 51 percent.

More people are reaching out and Rise is committed to being available and responsive to those calls. Our hotline, 264-9075, is available to our community 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Even under the stay-at-home orders and continued restrictions, the staff and volunteers at Rise have been creative in keeping everyone safe, but also answering the crisis calls that keep coming in. If you are interested in learning more, our website, www.riseaboveviolence.org, has all the information, or call 264-1129, ext 4.

Our business partnership program is launching this month. Our business partners pick a day where they choose to give a percentage of that day’s sales to Rise. Find more information about how to participate on these giving days or how to become a business partner on our website or by calling 264-1129, ext 4.

As we all navigate through this time in our community, one thing is for sure: We will be more creative and stronger on the other side. If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence or sexual assault, you are not alone. Rise is here to help.

Rise is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides 24-hour support and advocacy services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault or other forms of violence, serving over 300 victims each year. Rise also works to eliminate violence through education for youth and our community. All programs and services are free and confidential, including emergency prevention education and empowerment programs. Visit www.riseaboveviolence.org for more information or call 264-9075 to talk to an advocate today.