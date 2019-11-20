Save the date for artisans, animals and shopping

By Mike Stoll

Special to The PREVIEW

If holiday shopping is on your to-do list for Thanksgiving weekend, then mark your calendar for the fourth annual Art for the Animals (AFTA) artisan extravaganza. This year’s AFTA will take place on Nov. 30 at the PLPOA clubhouse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AFTA is an artisan collaboration to benefit the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs and the Pagosa Springs Arts Council, and features the works and wares of 20 local artists, artisans, jewelers and craftsmen. This event is a wonderful opportunity to do some quality gift shopping for friends and loved ones and support our local artists and animal shelter at the same time. It’s festive, family-friendly and admission is free.

You’ll find a wide array of gift-giving ideas, all under one roof. Featured art and wares will include handmade leather and suede household items, apparel, ceramics and handmade mugs, home décor, unique equestrian gifts, children’s books, original art and note cards, organic beauty products, glasswork, sterling silver and gemstone jewelry, ready-to-give gift baskets and much more. Visit the Humane Society website (www.humanesociety.biz) for the full lineup of participating artisans and check out future editions of the The Pagosa Springs SUN and PREVIEW for more details.

If shopping works up an appetite, there will be food on hand to satisfy a hungry family, so you can make AFTA a lunch date, too. To quench your thirst, the Humane Society beverage bar will feature its Hermosa Coffee Roasters coffees, along with a variety of holiday drinks, including cider, eggnog and hot chocolate. A selection of adult beverages will also be available and there will be live music for your listening pleasure.

AFTA is a one-stop shop and eat event for the entire family. With gift ideas galore to choose from, you can plan to shop ‘til you drop and then regroup and relax with a beverage, some delicious food and enjoy the sounds of some wonderful live music.

So, mark your calendar and plan on making Art for the Animals an awesome part of your Thanksgiving weekend shopping on Nov. 30 at the PLPOA clubhouse, 230 Port Ave. Shop where you live, find the perfect gifts, have some lunch, and support the animal shelter and local artists all at the same time.

