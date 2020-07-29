Save the date for a virtual Auction for the Animals

By Mike Stoll

Humane Society of Pagosa Springs

Life during a pandemic throws a few curve balls.

After 25 consecutive years of hosting the live, in-person Auction for the Animals fundraiser, the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs is taking this year’s auction virtual and online. Mark your calendar for the evening of Aug. 29, to tune in for an hour full of fun and entertainment supporting our local shelter animals.

The annual August auction is the Humane Society’s largest and most important fundraising event of the year. Admission will be free with unlimited seating and open for everyone. Silent auction items will be available for viewing the week of the auction and the bidding will culminate during the livestreamed event. As always, the auction will be chock-full of unique items that will make great presents for yourself or awesome gifts for family and friends. Anyone need a pre-owned, well-maintained, fully loaded 4WD pickup truck?

For your entertainment and viewing pleasure, we’ll be bringing you a pet costume and fashion show with contestants streaming in live from various locations. Watch some classy and cute pets don some outrageous costumes or put on their sartorial splendor in support of their cousins in the animal shelter. They’ll be puttin’ on the dog and dressing like the cat’s meow for a good cause.

A number of local restaurants are partnering with the Humane Society for this year’s virtual auction. Partner restaurants will donate a percentage of their sales the day or evening of the event to support the animal shelter. It will be a wonderful opportunity to order some takeout food from a local eatery, grab your favorite dessert and beverage, and join the auction festivities while dining and relaxing in the comfort of your own home. Watch for a list of participating restaurants in future ads.

For more information on how to donate or participate in this year’s virtual Auction for the Animals and for additional details about auction items, visit the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs’ Facebook page or our website at www.humanesociety.biz and look for articles and advertisements in The Pagosa Springs SUN during the month of August.

The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs is a local private nonprofit organization that operates the only animal shelter in Archuleta County. Your local humane society does not receive funding from the Humane Society of the United States, American Humane, ASPCA or any other national animal welfare organizations. Private donations, grants and thrift store revenues cover only a portion of animal shelter operating expenses. The remainder of shelter costs must be met through fundraising events like the Auction for the Animals.

Funds raised through the auction go directly to benefit the homeless dogs and cats in our community. Board members and volunteers donate their time and talents to handle fundraising efforts by the organization and new volunteers are always welcome. Auction items and financial sponsorships are currently being accepted.

For more information about donating or the benefits of sponsoring this year’s virtual Auction for the Animals, please contact the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs administration office at 264-5549. The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization; all donations are tax deductible to the full extent of the law.