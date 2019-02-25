Save the date for a very sweet evening

By Mike Stoll

Special to The PREVIEW

The annual Humane Society Chocolate and Other Decadent Delights auction and dinner will be held March 16 at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse on Port Avenue.

This popular event raises funds for the daily operating expenses of the animal shelter by auctioning decadent desserts created by local chefs, caterers, bakers, candy stores, restaurants and creative chocolatiers. The creativity and chocolate artistry of this year’s roster of great bakers are certain to generate plenty of “oohs” and “aahs” as their culinary delights are unveiled. It’s an entertaining and fun evening you don’t want to miss.

The live auction portion of the evening will be preceded by a seated dinner, along with a cash bar featuring wine, craft beer and soft drinks. Attendees will be able to purchase delectable Buy-It-Now desserts and the ever popular Balloon Pops while supplies last.

Tickets for the auction are $25 and are available at the Humane Society thrift store and animal shelter or by calling 264-5549. Seating is limited, so do not delay.

This year’s auction will also include the drawing of the winner for our winter raffle event. The raffle features a brand-new propane-fired Marcel outdoor 34-inch concrete fire pit by Christopher Knight Home with a retail value of over $300. Raffle tickets are only $5 and may be purchased at the auction or prior to the event at the Humane Society thrift store on East U.S. 160. All raffle proceeds support the animal shelter.

The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs does not receive funding from any national organizations such as the Humane Society of the United States, American Humane, ASPCA or United Way. The animal shelter relies on revenue from private donations, our thrift store and fundraisers such as the Chocolate Auction to continue our mission of creating a safe haven for animals in need.

Please mark your calendars for March 16 and plan to attend a truly fun event for a great cause.

Watch for more details in future issues of The Pagosa Springs SUN or by visiting the Humane Society website at www.humanesociety.biz.

Follow these topics: Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Top Stories