Saturday’s Vets4Vets Golf Tournament has openings

By Ted Eckerson

Special to The SUN

We still have openings for the Vets4Vets Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 25. Registration closes at 8:45 a.m. We have openings for singles, twosomes and foursomes; the format is a scramble.

If you would just like to come out and have a free cup of coffee, please come. We will be having a flyover and presentation of the colors at 9 a.m. to honor all that have passed. Coffee is free and the golf is $85, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, goodie bag, lunch, chance to win many prizes, plus a F150 for a hole-in-one on the eighth hole.

We tried, but Tiger Woods sends his regrets. We look forward to seeing you and honoring the vets on Saturday. Plus, all proceeds go to support vets locally.

