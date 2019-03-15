Saturday’s chocolate fundraising fun to help the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs

By Mike Stoll

Special to The PREVIEW

The Humane Society Chocolate and Other Decadent Delights auction and fundraising dinner will be held Saturday, March 16, in the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse located at 230 Port Ave.

This popular event raises much-needed funds to support the operation of Archuleta County’s only animal shelter. The shelter provides a safe haven for lost, abandoned and homeless dogs and cats until they can be either reunited with their family or adopted into a new home. Join us for a worthwhile cause and a celebration of chocolate, friends, and fun — all for the benefit of the dogs and cats at the animal shelter.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with plenty of time before dinner to socialize and preview more than 30 decadent and delightful desserts donated by pastry chefs, bakers, caterers, restaurants and creative chocolatiers. The price of admission includes a delicious dinner and dessert. The cash bar will include a selection of wine, beer and soft drinks.

Prior to the live auction, Buy-It-Now dessert plates will be available for purchase while supplies last. Each $25 Buy-It-Now plate features a very generous assortment of delectable goodies donated by local bakers.

The always entertaining Balloon Pop will also make its annual appearance. Purchase a balloon for $30 and have the opportunity to pop it during the evening to win an assortment of great gift certificates and prizes generously donated by local businesses. Each balloon’s surprises are guaranteed to have a value equivalent to or greater than the purchase price. Balloon quantities are limited and will go on sale after the doors open.

Following dinner, the incredible dessert creations donated by our wonderful bakers will be auctioned to raise funds for our shelter animals. This year’s auction will be another outstanding display of baking wizardry and culinary creativity not to be missed. In addition to all the delectable desserts, the auction will also feature a few unique nonedible items, including a custom inlaid colored glass birdbath topped by an awesome cake and, for the handyperson, a brand new DeWalt cordless drill partnered with a devilishly good dessert.

The festivities will also include the drawing for the winner of the second annual The Best Things In Life Are Furry raffle. This year’s raffle prize is a brand new propane-fired 34-inch Marcel outdoor concrete fire pit (with propane tank), with a retail value of over $300. Raffle tickets are only $5 and can be purchased Saturday evening at the auction or prior to the event at the Humane Society thrift store. The raffle winner does not need to be present to win.

The auction has sold out the past few years and, as of early this week, tickets for the auction were in short supply. Please call our administration office to check on availability (264-5549). If you miss out on an event ticket, you can still purchase a raffle ticket until noon Saturday at the thrift store. For ticket holders who prefer a vegetarian meal, please call our administration office by noon on Friday.

The Chocolate and Other Decadent Delights auction is a great way to have a fun-filled evening enjoying good company, great food, popping balloons and bidding on delectable chocolate — all in support of the shelter animals. Previous auctions have raised enough funds to buy a year’s worth of food and vaccines for the nearly 700 dogs and cats that pass through the animal shelter annually. With the support of our generous donors and auction attendees, we hope to make this year’s event equally successful.

The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs does not receive any funding from the Humane Society of the United States, American Humane, the ASPCA or from United Way. The animal shelter relies on revenue from private donations, our thrift store, and fundraisers such as this month’s auction to keep the animal shelter operating.

For more information on the auction or other Humane Society programs and services, please contact our administration office at 264-5549. See you at the auction March16.

