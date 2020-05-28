Saturday commencement to honor 75 graduates

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

“This wasn’t like ‘High School Musical’ at all.”

The class quote for the Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) class of 2020 sums it up.

This weekend, the 75 graduates of the class of 2020, along with their families, will draw their high school careers to a close in a way befitting the end of their senior year — socially distanced in cars in the PSHS parking lot, watching their graduation ceremony like a drive-in movie.

“We want to do the best we can to honor them,” PSHS Principal Sean O’Donnell said of the class of 2020 and the drive-in ceremony.

The components of the graduation ceremony were filmed at the high school over the last couple of weeks and will be shown at the high school and online Saturday, May 30, at 4 p.m.

PSHS is guaranteeing one parking space per graduate with their family in the vehicle to watch the ceremony, O’Donnell explained. As space allows, the graduates will be allowed a second vehicle with family members to watch the ceremony from the parking lot.

The public is encouraged to watch the ceremony online at the same time, with O’Donnell stating the link to the ceremony will be available on both the PSHS and Archuleta School District websites.

He indicated there are also plans to record the ceremony to make available online in the future.

“Thanks to the people who worked so hard for the last month to put this together for the class of 2020,” O’Donnell said, also thanking the families and graduates for their “understanding and resilience.”

The principal added an appreciation for everything the class of 2020 has contributed.

“They will be missed and remembered forever,” he said.

The class song is “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen and the class flowers are succulents.

Piedra Goss earned the distinction of being the class valedictorian, and Dillinger Day earned the title of salutatorian.

Mason Blakemore is the head boy and Teagan Stretton is the head girl.

The senior class was led by the following class officers: president Bryona Armijo, vice president Elsa Lindner, secretary KC Yeneza, treasurer Halie Severs, student body secretary Emma Happ and student body treasurer Nick Voelker.

For more on the class of 2020, see next week’s issue of The SUN.

Follow these topics: Celebrations, COVID-19, Education, Education, Lifestyle, News, Top Stories