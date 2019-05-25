Sarah Ross

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), Durango Lodge No.507, announces that Sarah Ross from Pagosa Springs High School will receive a Colorado Elks Association Scholarship Grant. The $1,000 grant, awarded by the Durango Elks Lodge, is made possible by the Colorado Elks Association. Ross will be attending Southern Oregon University in the fall.

An additional $10,000 in scholarships was awarded to seniors from various area high schools on May 15.

The scholarship committee of BPOE No. 507 congratulates all 2019 graduating seniors and invites upcoming 2020 seniors to apply online for the Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship Contest. Applications are available in the fall and open to all seniors.

