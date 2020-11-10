Sarah Platt Decker Chapter celebrates First Responder’s Day

By Linda Hobbs

Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the

Daughters of the American Revolution

In honor of First Responder’s Day, Oct. 28, and in appreciation and respect for their services, volunteers from the Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution delivered over 200 dozen homemade cookies, brownies, snacks, cakes and cinnamon rolls throughout La Plata and Archuleta counties area to the local responders and health care workers. This included fire, police, EMS, sheriff and health care workers.

The Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonpolitical service organization representing La Plata and Archuleta counties. Membership is open to all women over the age of 18 who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. For more information, contact Tanice Ramsperger, 731-4824, or SPDRegent@gmail.com.