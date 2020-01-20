Santa Fe skier posts fastest time at Fun Race

By Melanie Allen

Special to The SUN

Wolf Creek Ski Area held its third Fun Race of the season on Sunday, Jan. 12. There were 22 racers this time and the fastest time of the day was 45.02 made by Lindsay Rasmussen, of Santa Fe, N.M. Her mother, Lisa Rasmussen, of Salida, raced in a separate age bracket, coming in only 8.29 seconds behind her daughter.

Nancy Wells placed first in the Women 51-60 with a time of 1:16.62.

In the Boys 9-11, Ryan Rich placed first with a time of 50.38 and Noah Bellino placed second with a time of 52.74.

Robert Naundorff placed second in the Boys 12-14 with a time of 58.95.

In the Boys 18-20, Matthias Dodson placed first with a time of 49.47 and Dalton Walls placed third with a time of 55.81.

Robbie Naundorff placed third with a time of 58.1 in the Men 36-40.

In the Men 51-60, Jim Prutsman placed first with a time of 52.68.

Wayne Walls placed first in the Men 71-plus with a time of 1:05.03.

The next Fun Race in the series will be the MLK Jr. Fun Race, to be held on Jan. 19. The race is open to all ages and abilities levels, and is free with the purchase of a lift ticket. Racer sign up will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Raven’s Nest building, and the race is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Charisma run.

