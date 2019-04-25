Sanitation district tables River Rock Estates inclusion

Despite having been approved upon first reading on April 2, an ordinance contemplating the including of land owned by River Rock Estates LLC into the Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District (PSSGID) was tabled on April 18.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs, Utilities