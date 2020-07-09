Sand Creek Fire remains at 103 acres as of Wednesday

By Esther Godson

San Juan National Forest

The Sand Creek Fire remains at 103 acres, smoldering approximately half a mile below the ridgetop.

On Monday, a Chinook helicopter delivered 11 drops of water to the hottest part of the fire.

Tuesday proved too windy for another mission, but conditions yesterday allowed for aerial water delivery to the southwest edge of the fire, where most heat resides.

The two crews monitoring the fire will continue to collect information about weather, the fire’s movement and smoke conditions to estimate the fire’s potential and strategize for the future.

A Red Flag Warning was in effect Wednesday, with temperatures expected to be near 88 degrees with relative humidity dropping to the low teens. Winds gusts were expected around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Fire danger across the region is rated as extreme. Fire restrictions are in place on the San Juan National Forest and within Archuleta County and Hinsdale County.

A forest closure is in effect around the fire area. The full text and a map of the closure can be found at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6790/.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the Sand Creek Fire. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. If you fly, we can’t. Every time a drone is spotted near the fire, all aircraft are grounded until we can be sure the drone is clear of the area. For more information, visit http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.

Additional information about the Sand Creek Fire can be found on InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6790.

All offices on the San Juan National Forest are currently conducting business and providing services virtually. For information on the San Juan National Forest, call 247-4874.