Sand Creek Fire grows to 101 acres

On Thursday, the Sand Creek Fire continued burning along the steep eastern slope of the ridgeline between Sand Creek and Cold Water Creek. Yesterday’s fire activity included small flames and some isolated torching as the fire settled into a pocket of dry and readily combustible fuel.

The fire is estimated at 101 acres.

On Friday, crews are scouting an additional lookout point from which to monitor the fire’s activity.

The fire’s behavior is expected to remain moderate today as the overcast skies this morning should continue throughout the day and keep the humidity higher than that of the previous week.

A forest closure is in effect around the fire area. The full text and a map of the closure can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6790/.

Fire danger across the region is rated as extreme. Fire restrictions are in place on the San Juan National Forest and within Archuleta County and Hinsdale County.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the Sand Creek Fire. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. If you fly, we can’t. Every time a drone is spotted near the fire all aircraft are grounded until we can be sure the drone is clear of the area. For more information, visit http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.

Additional information about the Sand Creek Fire can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6790.