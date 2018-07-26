Sanchez participates in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM

Bryant Sanchez

By Lisa Sanchez
Special to The SUN
This summer Bryant Sanchez, from Pagosa Springs, joined outstanding elementary school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, Pathways to STEM, in Denver.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

