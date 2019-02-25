San Juan Water Conservancy District seeks directors

By John Porco

Special to The SUN

The San Juan Water Conservancy District, based in Pagosa Springs, is seeking qualified individuals to serve on its board of directors. The board currently has three vacancies.

Directors serve as volunteers, without benefits or compensation, except for approved out-of-pocket expenses. In accordance with Colorado law, candidates for director must own property and be registered to vote within the boundaries of the district and have knowledge of water-related matters. The district includes the Town of Pagosa Springs and most of the surrounding areas.

The board meets bimonthly on the third Monday of even-numbered months, although special meetings and work sessions are sometimes scheduled. Meetings are held at the district’s office at 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 5, Pagosa Springs CO 81147.

Interested parties should submit a letter of interest to the Honorable Jeffery R. Wilson, chief judge, Archuleta County Combined Courts, P.O. Box 148, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, confirming that they meet the property ownership and voter registration requirements and outlining their relevant experience. A copy of this letter should be sent to the district at our office address above. Questions on the district, its boundaries, the application process and any other matters should be directed to the board chair, John Porco, at 946-2684.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Top Stories, Utilities, Water