San Juan Water Conservancy District contests potential board appointment, again

During a special meeting on June 29, the San Juan Water Conservancy District (SJWCD) revisited the issue concerning the appointment of Bill Hudson as a potential board member.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Utilities, Water