San Juan Water Conservancy District: Case moves to Colorado attorney general

It’s been a tough couple of years for the San Juan Water Conservancy District (SJWCD), with issues concerning an “inappropriate” contract, an oath of office, misrepresentations to the court, violations of the Colorado Open Meetings Law (COML), questionable executive sessions, and appointments to the board, as described below.

