San Juan Water Conservancy District budgets for Dry Gulch progress

By Randi Pierce, Staff Writer

The San Juan Water Conservancy District (SJWCD) Board of Directors held a public hearing for the district’s 2017 draft budget on Nov. 15, with that document including $111,000 budgeted in expenditures toward the proposed Dry Gulch Reservoir.

This story was posted on December 1, 2016.