San Juan Symphony to present ‘Drama and Destiny’ Nov. 2 and 3

Special to The PREVIEW

Prepare yourselves for a truly astonishing program that explores the emotional extremes of the human spirit. The Estonian composer Arvo Pärt offers a simple lament for a fellow composer, which prepares us for the tragedy of Mozart’s dramatic piano concerto, the breathtaking artistry of pianist Inna Faliks, and the devastating beauty of Tchaikovsky’s final symphony, Pathétique. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Concert Hall in Durango and Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m. at Henderson Hall in Farmington, N.M.

“Adventurous and passionate” (The New Yorker) Ukrainian-born American pianist Inna Faliks has established herself as one of the most exciting, committed, communicative and poetic artists of her generation. Faliks has made a name for herself through her commanding performances of standard piano repertoire, as well genre-bending interdisciplinary projects, and inquisitive work with contemporary composers.

After her acclaimed teenage debuts at the Gilmore Festival and with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, she has performed on many of the world’s great stages, with numerous orchestras, in solo appearances and with conductors such as Leonard Slatkin and Keith Lockhart. Faliks is currently professor of piano and head of piano at UCLA. Her October 2014 all-Beethoven CD release on MSR classics drew rave reviews: the disc’s preview on WTTW called Faliks “High priestess of the piano, concert pianist of the highest order, as dramatic and subtle as a great stage actor.”

Maestro Thomas Heuser will give concert previews one hour before each show in the Community Concert Hall and Henderson Hall. The pre-concert talks are free and the public is invited to attend.

For Durango tickets, please call 247-7657, purchase online at www.durangoconcerts.com or visit the Community Concert Hall ticket office in the Welcome Center at 8th Street and Main Avenue in Durango. For Farmington tickets, please call the Henderson Hall box office at (505) 566-3430. For more information, go to www.sanjuansymphony.org.

