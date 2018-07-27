San Juan Symphony announces season 33

By Kathy Myrick

Special to The PREVIEW

Another fantastic season of the San Juan Symphony is just around the corner, with Thomas Heuser serving as musical director for the third season.

Get ready to experience “Energy in Action.” We are excited to offer an ambitious season of great orchestral masterworks to lift the spirits, capture the imagination and sooth the soul. Every concert promises wonderful variety and incredible energy, delivered by the dedicated musicians of the San Juan Symphony.

We will kick off the 2018-19 season on Oct. 6 and 7 with Hungarian arabesques, flashy Russian dances and the glorious Second Symphony of Jean Sibelius. Featuring our principal bassoonist Denise Turner for Weber’s charismatic Rondo Ongarese, we journey over rugged and exotic musical landscapes with performances at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College in Durango and Montezuma-Cortez High School in Cortez.

The young Johannes Brahms was supposed to write Beethoven’s next great symphony. Overcoming the intense scrutiny of his works, he managed to create a majestic “First Symphony” that combines thunderous bombast, tranquil serenity and sublime redemption. We match the energy of Brahms with Leonard Bernstein’s uplifting choral work “Chichester Psalms,” featuring a large combined choir with singers from both Farmington and Durango. The concerts will be performed at the Community Concert Hall in Durango on Nov. 3 and Henderson Performance Hall in Farmington, N.M., on Nov. 4.

Experience symphonic storytelling on an epic scale as the San Juan Symphony presents brilliant and familiar showpieces. With the tales of the Arabian Nights so vividly portrayed in “Scheherazade,” the childlike simplicity of Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose” makes a delightful contrast. The program features beautiful solos for our symphony musicians, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet” fantasy overture will be played side by side with local students at Henderson Hall in Farmington and the Community Concert Hall in Durango on Feb. 23 and 24, 2019.

What better way to celebrate the energy and power of the symphony orchestra than through the titanic music of Gustav Mahler. A greatly expanded San Juan Symphony will present two iconic works from Mahler’s early period, showcasing his brilliant integration of simple melodies into complex musical textures. Baritone Michael Hix joins for the delightful “Wayfarer Songs,” and then the orchestra itself takes center stage for Mahler’s “First Symphony,” nicknamed “The Titan.” This concert will be presented at Henderson Hall in Farmington and the Community Concert Hall in Durango on April 6 and 7, 2019.

All ages are welcome to enjoy a family-friendly introduction to the symphony orchestra, featuring Sergei Prokofiev’s timeless story, “Peter and The Wolf.” Join us in the lobby one hour before each performance for a free instrument petting zoo, hosted by San Juan Symphony musicians. Performances will be held in Farmington, Bayfield and Durango on Sept. 15 and 16. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Kids under 14 are admitted free.

Enjoy Tchaikovsky’s beloved “Nutcracker Ballet” with live music by the San Juan Symphony on Dec. 7, 8 and 9. The State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara returns with its lavish production for another series of Durango performances presented by the Community Concert Hall. Heuser will conduct all four live performances featuring the Durango Children’s Choir and local student dancers from Durango Ballet.

For Community Concert Hall tickets, please call the ticket office 247-7657 or visit www.durangoconcerts.com. Season tickets are 50 percent off for first-time buyers in Durango. For Farmington tickets, call the Henderson Hall box office at (505) 566-3430.

For additional season details, please visit www.sanjuansymphony.org.

