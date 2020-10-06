San Juan Stargazers will hold a star party on Friday, Oct. 9

By Joan Mieritz

San Juan Stargazers

The San Juan Stargazers will hold a members-only star party on Friday, Oct. 9, starting around 6 p.m. while it is still light so people having telescope problems can receive help from more experienced telescope operators. Others can come any time before dark. Club members have received a “blast” telling them the location since it will not be at Chimney Rock.

The reason we are publishing this information is because you can still join the San Juan Stargazers and come to this event. In spite of our national health crisis, we already have seven new club members this year. It appears that it is a viable way to handle problems on earth by taking a break and looking at the rest of the universe. It can be amazingly uplifting and the Pagosa night sky is exceptional.

In addition to joining our local club, you will also receive Reflector Magazine, the publication of the National Astronomical League, of which you automatically become a member. To join both groups and get one of the best magazines, call (303) 995-2888. Annual membership is only $25 per family. When you call to join, you will be told the location of the star party.

Club members have missed viewing the night sky in a star party mode. We normally have nine star parties each summer at Chimney Rock. Serious precautions will be taken with temperatures being checked, mask-wearing and liberal hand sanitizing and, of course, we will all be outdoors. It is a night to look forward to.

We are taking orders for the fabulous Astronomy Magazine Deep Space Mysteries 2021 Calendar, which is a fundraiser for our scholarship fund. We think the calendars will be here in time for the star party. In addition to the amazing photos, every day there is a notation of significant sky events and phases of the moon. Plus, each picture has a detailed explanation to help you painlessly learn the basics of astronomy. It is like a college introductory class without exams and it is a great gift for any student, young or old. The calendars are a perfect gift to mail since they are unbreakable and they give the message every day throughout the year that you cared enough to send such an educational and exciting gift. You can call our club number, 335-8286, to place your order. They are $15, payable when you receive them in October. Individual arrangements will be made to safely deliver your calendar.

The San Juan Stargazers are part of the Astronomical League, which includes clubs from all over the U.S. We have a stunning website, www.sanjuanstargazers.org, as well as an email address, sjstargazers@gmail.com, and a club phone number, 335-8286.

We encourage you to become a member to learn more about our amazing universe.