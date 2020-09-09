San Juan Stargazers to hold private Sept. 17 meeting

By Joan Mieritz

San Juan Stargazers

The San Juan Stargazers have not been able to have regular monthly meetings for a very long time, but we decided that since we are scientifically oriented people, we are going to take the latest scientific information available and create the safest meeting situation possible on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 5:30 p.m. We are not meeting at the Chamber, but at a member’s home which has a big deck and yard.

At the door, your temperature will be taken by a nurse as you sign in for contact tracing. Bring your mask for the appropriate times, and hand sanitizer will be flowing from a fountain. People will need to RSVP at (415) 994-2886 to get the address. Call soon since attendance is limited. There will be a light catered dinner served because we need comfort food while sharing experiences of the unbelievable 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

During the months of “stay at home,” in addition to improving all the Hubble photos on our web-site at sanjuanstargazers.org, Joan Mieritz made two albums of pages from the last few years of Deep Space Mysteries calendars. She will use the nebula photos for our educational program.

We are hoping that our co-founder, Jerry Granok, will be able to attend. To make this possible, another member, Eric Fisk, who when working on satellites at Colorado Aerospace must wear the special clean room or “snowman” suit, is trying to get a used one for Granok to wear so we know he will be safe. At the meeting also will be several members heading to Texas later in the month and some new members.

If you would like to join the San Juan Stargazers, we can still add your name to the list of people receiving Reflector Magazine, which is the publication of the National Astronomical League of which you automatically become a member. To join, call our club number at 335-8286.

Note that we are starting early to take orders for the fabulous Astronomy Magazine Deep Space Mysteries 2021 Calendar, which is a fundraiser for our scholarship fund. In addition to the wonderful photos, every day there is a notation of significant sky events and phases of the moon. Each photo has a detailed explanation to help you painlessly learn the basics of astronomy, so it is great for any student, young or old. The calendars are perfect to mail since they are unbreakable and they give the message every day throughout the year that you cared enough to send such an amazing gift. You can also call our club number, 335-8286, to place your order. They are $15.

The San Juan Stargazers are part of the Astronomical League, which includes clubs from all over the U.S. We have a website, www.sanjuanstargazers.org, as well as an email address, sjstargazers@gmail.com, and a club phone number: 335-8286.

We welcome all members to this meeting who have an interest in learning more about our amazing universe.