San Juan Stargazers to hold members-only meeting on Sept. 17

By Joan Mieritz

San Juan Stargazers

The San Juan Stargazers decided that since we are scientifically oriented people, we are going to take the latest information available and create the safest meeting situation possible on Thursday, Sept.17, at 5:30 p.m.

We are meeting outdoors, at a member’s home. When you arrive, your temperature will be taken by a nurse as you sign in for contact tracing. Bring your mask for times when needed and hand sanitizer will be available. People need to RSVP at (415) 994-2886 to get the address. Call soon since attendance is limited. There will be a light catered dinner served because we need comfort food while sharing “tales of woe” from the last six months.

During the months of “stay at home,” Joan Mieritz worked on improving our website at sanjuanstargazers.org, so check it out, and she made two albums using the last three years of Deep Space Mysteries calendars. She will use the nebula photos from these calendars for our educational program.

This meeting is for members only, so if you would like to join the San Juan Stargazers, we can still add your name to the list of people receiving Reflector Magazine, which is the publication of the National Astronomical League of which you automatically become a member. To join both groups and get one of the best magazines, call our club number: 335-8286. Annual membership is only $25 per family.

We held “Star Parties” at Chimney Rock in July and August and will maybe in September, if people sign up. There were no telescopes due to the need for social distancing, but we had wonderful presentations in the new gorgeous 100-seat amphitheater with only a small number of visitors allowed.

We are already starting to take orders for the fabulous Astronomy Magazine Deep Space Mysteries 2021 Calendar, which is a fundraiser for our scholarship fund. In addition to the often amazing photos, every day there is a notation of significant sky events and phases of the moon. Plus, each photo has a detailed explanation to help you painlessly learn the basics of astronomy. It is like a college introductory class without exams and it is a great gift for any student, young or old. The calendars are a perfect gift to mail since they are unbreakable and they give the message every day throughout the year that you cared enough to send such an exciting gift. You can also call our club number, 335-8286, to place your order. They are $15, payable when you receive them in late October.

The San Juan Stargazers are part of the Astronomical League, which includes clubs from all over the U.S. We have a website, www.sanjuanstargazers.org, as well as an email address, sjstargazers@gmail.com, and a club phone number, 335-8286.

We welcome all members to this meeting, where we will learn more about our amazing universe and renew valuable friendships.