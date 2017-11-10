San Juan Stargazers to hold fifth anniversary dinner

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Joan Mieritz
Special to The PREVIEW
The San Juan Stargazers will not have their regular Thursday meeting in November because we will be having our fifth anniversary celebration and dinner on Friday, Nov. 10.
It is for members and Night Sky volunteers from the Chimney Rock Interpretive Association (CRIA) and their partners.
We work together during the summer to put on nine Night Sky programs. We have that and many other things to celebrate. You should have gotten an email with details. If you didn’t or you want to RSVP, please call Joan at (303) 995-2888. We need to have some idea of the number attending so we know how much grass-fed beef to cook up.
Please arrive between 5 and 5:30 p.m. (for a brief walk) before our 6 p.m. dinner. We will also be having a wonderful dessert provided by CRIA. If some of you would like to bring an appetizer, that would be great, but our main meal, dessert and beverages will be provided.
We want to share with all of Pagosa Springs the wonderful 2018 Deep Space Mysteries Calendars we are selling for only $10. They normally sell for much more and the small profit goes to our scholarship fund.
The pictures each month are literally out of this world and are some of the best astronomy photography there is. They include dramatic images of nebulae, galaxies, planets, star-forming regions and other mysteries of deep space.
Plus, each month there are details of planet visibility, meteor showers, conjunctions, other observing opportunities, moon phases and major astrological events. This is a great way to learn about the universe. Call Joan or contact a club member to place your order. They will arrive in early December.
The San Juan Stargazers are part of the Astronomical League, which includes clubs from all over the U.S. We have a website, www.SanJuanStargazers.com, as well as an email address, sjstargazers@gmail.com and a club phone number, 335-8286, to help communicate with the public.
Anyone interested in learning more about astronomy is invited to our events.
Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle, Top Stories, Updates