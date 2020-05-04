San Juan Stargazers offer constellation flashcards

By Joan Mieritz

Special to The PREVIEW

The San Juan Stargazers will not hold a regular meeting in April because we are following the health safety measure of staying at home.

In Pagosa, we are all lucky to be able to enjoy astronomy almost any night with our superior dark night skies. Use a telescope, binoculars or just step outside and view the wonders of our universe as the ancient people did.

Looking at the magnificent night sky in Pagosa is safe, uplifting and often awe-inspiring.

If you would like to take this unique opportunity of life in the spring of 2020, the San Juan Stargazers will send you a free set of constellation flashcards. You do have to cut them out and paste to complete the cards, but they can be very helpful to increase your ability to identify the constellations. This offer is for both adults and students. Study the cards during the day and then test yourself at night. You can also look on the Internet to find what deep-sky objects are located in each constellation. Please call the club number at 335-8286 and leave your name and address on the recording.

We will keep you posted on Stargazers activities and Night Sky programs at Chimney Rock. Since so many of our members are retired people, we will be overly cautious with taking risks.

The San Juan Stargazers are part of the Astronomical League, which includes clubs from all over the U.S. We have a new website, www.sanjuanstargazers.org, as well as an email address, sjstargazers@gmail.com, and a club phone number, 335-8286. Our club address is P.O. Box 2217, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

Keep looking up, especially at night.

Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle, Top Stories