San Juan Stargazers announce trio of events

By Joan Mieritz
Special to The PREVIEW
The San Juan Stargazers will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, July 26, in the Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center conference room, located at 105 Hot Springs Blvd. The meeting is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Come before 7 p.m. to have time for treats and to socialize.
For our program, we are using the series of lessons called “Our Night Sky,” taught by award-winning astronomer Professor Edward Murphy of the University of Virginia. The lesson is titled “Observing the Moon and the Sun” and is especially valuable for our group.
If you missed getting a celestial planisphere and/or constellation flash cards back in April, they are now available if you ask for them.
At 6 p.m. on July 26, we will again have a telescope clinic. This is an opportunity to bring a telescope that you need help with. We are asking that you call 335-8286 to reserve a “telescope expert” no later than July 25 (the day before the meeting). Your expert will then be waiting for you at 6 p.m.
It is amazing how our telescope experts can quickly analyze problems and help you get your scope working. If you’ve already gotten help and are still uncertain or you have a new problem, feel free to return. We are committed to getting every telescope in Archuleta County working so more people will be learning about our amazing universe.
I want everyone to mark their calendar for an extraordinary opportunity on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. We have an amazing scientist who lives, whenever possible, near Pagosa Springs. When not here, he is in Washington D.C., California, Europe or somewhere else in the world working on our next space telescope, the James D. Webb Infrared Telescope.
Bob Mitchell is part of the international group of scientists taking on this formidable task. He tries to run a low profile and enjoy the peace and quiet of Pagosa, but he has agreed to provide us with an update of this wonderous project that now is scheduled to be launched in 2021.
The San Juan Stargazers will be providing a larger venue so that all people who want to hear about the scientific successor to the Hubble can attend. This is a free program which every adult and student in southwest Colorado will want to attend on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. The location will be announced later.
The San Juan Stargazers are part of the Astronomical League, which includes clubs from all over the U.S. We have a website, www.SanJuanStargazers.com, as well as an email address, sjstargazers@gmail.com, and a club phone number, 335-8286, to help communicate with the public.
Out-of-town amateur astronomers are always welcome, as well as anyone interested in learning more about astronomy. We hope to see you.
