San Juan Shootists cowboy fast draw club to hold club match

By Dave “Mongo” Miller

Special to The SUN

The San Juan Shootists Pagosa Springs local cowboy fast draw club will hold its February 2020 monthly club match on Saturday, March 21. The match begins at noon. The public is invited to come out and watch.

We shoot a real .45 caliber single action six gun just like the cowboys and gun fighters used in the Old West. The ammo is a wax pellet in a .45 caliber blank shell case powered by a 209 shotgun primer. There is no live ammo used.

You are welcome to come out and have a great time with the San Juan Shootists Pagosa Springs’ Cowboy Fast Draw club. We might even strap a gun on you and let you give it a “shot.”

The address is 7489 County Road 600. It is located 1 mile north of where Piedra Road turns to dirt; in the barn on the right on the hill.

Visit us at www.sanjuanshootists.com.

